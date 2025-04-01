Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Has $12.08 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 139,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.62.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $352.58 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 691.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

