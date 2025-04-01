Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading Down 7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) were down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 392,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discovery Silver

In other news, Director Anthony Paul Makuch sold 211,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$325,265.47. Also, Senior Officer Forbes Gemmell sold 30,272 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$47,829.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,293 shares of company stock valued at $918,636.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

