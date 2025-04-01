Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.53. 203,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 979,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $609.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.60%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 125,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading

