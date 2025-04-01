Dividend Stocks To Consider – March 31st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, and AbbVie are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly pay a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of cash dividends. They are usually issued by well-established firms with stable profitability, making them popular among investors seeking both income and potential long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.77. 82,090,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,056,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,898,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,805,571. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $118.85. 9,435,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,682,681. The firm has a market cap of $515.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,955,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,971,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.59. 4,611,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,701,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $368.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

