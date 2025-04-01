DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

DVN stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

