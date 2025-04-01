DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,276 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 117,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 127,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

