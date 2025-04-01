DnB Asset Management AS Sells 65,245 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,245 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

