Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 114.3% increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 283.60 ($3.66) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270.40 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 356 ($4.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza Group

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £14,050 ($18,152.45). Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

