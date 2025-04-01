DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $40,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after acquiring an additional 270,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 112,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,648. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.