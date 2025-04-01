Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 558,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 743,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

DOUG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 443,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,573. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.56. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $243.32 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

