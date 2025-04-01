Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 8,813.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,594 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

RDY stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.