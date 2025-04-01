Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Holdings Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,260,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,449,000 after acquiring an additional 700,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.7 %

DT opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.