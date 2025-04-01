E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 83.43% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

EJH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 88,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

