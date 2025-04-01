EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) is Gibson Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSVO opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

