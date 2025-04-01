Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $0.98 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Featured Stories

