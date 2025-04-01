Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 66,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,754. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

