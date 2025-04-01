eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eBay by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Get Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.