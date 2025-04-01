Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) traded down 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). 1,775,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 762,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Eden Research Stock Down 13.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of £12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.74.

Insider Transactions at Eden Research

In related news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,229.97). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 167,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,038.41 ($6,509.57). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 964,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,001. Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

