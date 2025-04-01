Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) fell 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). 1,775,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 762,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Eden Research Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of £12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.72.

Insider Transactions at Eden Research

In related news, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($13,229.97). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,934.88). Insiders have acquired 964,487 shares of company stock worth $3,690,001 over the last 90 days. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

