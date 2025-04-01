Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 13.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) were down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). Approximately 1,775,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 762,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Eden Research Stock Down 13.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.72.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eden Research

In related news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,229.97). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 167,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.41 ($6,509.57). Insiders have acquired 964,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,001 in the last three months. 14.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.