Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 150,000 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.31% of Geron worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GERN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Geron by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.53. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

