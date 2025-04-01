Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,880 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,665,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

