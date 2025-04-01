Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $13,619,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

STZ stock opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

