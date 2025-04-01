Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 143,600 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of BILI stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.93. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.