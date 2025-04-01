Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

