Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $220,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5,787.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.