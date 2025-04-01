Elwood Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 4,000 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elwood Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.3% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,626.68. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $235,254.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,694.92. This trade represents a 36.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $268.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.26 and a 200-day moving average of $311.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $257.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

