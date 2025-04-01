Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Cut by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

