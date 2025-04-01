Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 13.2% – Time to Sell?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) fell 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 366,373,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 187,789,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £5.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.16.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

