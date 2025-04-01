Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.14.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,431,690.25. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $2,997,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,157,107.50. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,693 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENVA opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

