Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to Buy at TD Cowen

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 82.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $117.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $35,431,690.25. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $53,048.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,603.92. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,559,693. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 823.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.