Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$0.10 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 94.97% from the stock’s current price.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CVE EGLX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

