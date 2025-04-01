Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Equifax worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Equifax by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.56.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $243.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.02 and a 52-week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

