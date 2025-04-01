Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 975.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764,204 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $19,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 475,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 399,861 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 322,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 135,883 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

