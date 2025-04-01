Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 1st (CEVA, CIG, EGAN, FHI, GEO, GMAB, KNX, KR, LMT, LULU)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 1st:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a sell rating. Melius currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

