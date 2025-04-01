Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 1st (CEVA, CIG, EGAN, FHI, GEO, GMAB, KNX, KR, LMT, LULU)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 1st:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a sell rating. Melius currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

