Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Esprit Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,475. Esprit has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

