Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 50,855,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 67,501,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £414,841.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

