Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19, Zacks reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of EVAX opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

