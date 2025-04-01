Everstar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

