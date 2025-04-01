Everstar Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Everstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,479.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 291,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,690 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

