Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 6,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 30,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Exela Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exela Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.31% of Exela Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

