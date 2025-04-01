Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 5,450,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expro Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 479.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 135,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 176,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,213,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Expro Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 147,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Stories

