Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Zacks reports. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 1,533.73%.

Exro Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

EXROF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group cut Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

