F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Announces Dividend of $0.19

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $53.62.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile
