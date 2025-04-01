F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Announces Dividend of $0.19

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

