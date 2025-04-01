Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.14 and last traded at $65.31, with a volume of 461054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 421.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

