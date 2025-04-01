First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FXNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional Trading of First National

First National Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in First National by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 896,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 269,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First National during the fourth quarter worth $5,538,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First National in the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First National during the 4th quarter worth about $1,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First National by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First National stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 6,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,212. The company has a market cap of $200.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. First National has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First National had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that First National will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

