First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FXNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
Institutional Trading of First National
First National Price Performance
Shares of First National stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 6,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,212. The company has a market cap of $200.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. First National has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First National had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that First National will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
First National Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
