First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPXI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.