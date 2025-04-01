First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FNK traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,292. The stock has a market cap of $212.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

