First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FAB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.10. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
