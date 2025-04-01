First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FAB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.10. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 814.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

