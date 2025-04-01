Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.83.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

